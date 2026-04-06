Coastal Prairie Conservancy presents 2026 Gala

The Coastal Prairie Conservancy Board of Directors presents the 2026 Gala, Boots on the Ground: Where Conservation Happens. This year’s gala honors the legacy of stewardship that has shaped Southeast Texas - from hunting and agriculture to working lands conservation and habitat restoration.
The evening will begin with a cocktail reception, where guests can reconnect, enjoy signature drinks, and participate in the online auction. Guests will be seated for dinner, followed by a program featuring honoree tributes, remarks from conservation leaders, and stories from the field that illustrate how conservation truly happens on the ground. The online auction will close during the gala.
The Coastal Prairie Conservancy Board of Directors presents the 2026 Gala, Boots on the Ground: Where Conservation Happens. This year’s gala honors the legacy of stewardship that has shaped Southeast Texas - from hunting and agriculture to working lands conservation and habitat restoration.
The evening will begin with a cocktail reception, where guests can reconnect, enjoy signature drinks, and participate in the online auction. Guests will be seated for dinner, followed by a program featuring honoree tributes, remarks from conservation leaders, and stories from the field that illustrate how conservation truly happens on the ground. The online auction will close during the gala.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$250-$500