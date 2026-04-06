Coastal Prairie Conservancy presents 2026 Gala

The Coastal Prairie Conservancy Board of Directors presents the 2026 Gala, Boots on the Ground: Where Conservation Happens. This year’s gala honors the legacy of stewardship that has shaped Southeast Texas - from hunting and agriculture to working lands conservation and habitat restoration.

The evening will begin with a cocktail reception, where guests can reconnect, enjoy signature drinks, and participate in the online auction. Guests will be seated for dinner, followed by a program featuring honoree tributes, remarks from conservation leaders, and stories from the field that illustrate how conservation truly happens on the ground. The online auction will close during the gala.