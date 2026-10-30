Cloister Gallery presents "Nostalgia & Nutcrackers" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Lia Rodi and Justine Warburton

The Cloister Gallery at Christ Church Cathedral presents "Nostalgia & Nutcrackers," featuring work by Lia Rodi and Justine Warburton. Rodi’s expressive abstract paintings bring a colorful, contemporary perspective to the holiday tradition, while Warburton’s decorative creations capture its warmth and whimsy.

At the opening reception, guests will have opportunities to meet the artists and explore the exhibition. Warburton’s works will also be available in the Cathedral Bookstore throughout the holiday season, with 100 percent of her sales benefiting Christ Church Cathedral.

The Cloister Gallery at Christ Church Cathedral presents "Nostalgia & Nutcrackers," featuring work by Lia Rodi and Justine Warburton. Rodi’s expressive abstract paintings bring a colorful, contemporary perspective to the holiday tradition, while Warburton’s decorative creations capture its warmth and whimsy.

At the opening reception, guests will have opportunities to meet the artists and explore the exhibition. Warburton’s works will also be available in the Cathedral Bookstore throughout the holiday season, with 100 percent of her sales benefiting Christ Church Cathedral.

WHEN

WHERE

Christ Church Cathedral
1117 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://christchurchcathedral.org/event/the-cloister-gallery-nostalgia-nutcrackers-art-exhibition-opening-reception/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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