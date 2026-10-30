Cloister Gallery presents "Nostalgia & Nutcrackers" opening reception

The Cloister Gallery at Christ Church Cathedral presents "Nostalgia & Nutcrackers," featuring work by Lia Rodi and Justine Warburton. Rodi’s expressive abstract paintings bring a colorful, contemporary perspective to the holiday tradition, while Warburton’s decorative creations capture its warmth and whimsy.

At the opening reception, guests will have opportunities to meet the artists and explore the exhibition. Warburton’s works will also be available in the Cathedral Bookstore throughout the holiday season, with 100 percent of her sales benefiting Christ Church Cathedral.