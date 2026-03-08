Clear Lake Symphony presents “Youth Concerto Competition Winners”

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Clear Lake Symphony
The Clear Lake Symphony will perform their annual Youth Concerto Competition Winners concert.
Music will include:
- MacDowell's Piano Concerto No. 2 in D Minor, Mvt. I, featuring Andrew Nan, Senior Piano Winner
- Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 1 in Db Major, featuring Carl Rubly, Junior Piano Winner
- Dvorak's Cello Concerto in B Minor, Mvt. I, featuring Reagan Panjaitan, Senior String Winner
- Dvorak's Cello Concerto in B Minor, Mvt. III , featuring Chaewon Yu, Junior String Winner
- Ibert's Flute Concerto, Mvt. III, featuring Elise Hui, Senior Wind Winner
- Chaminade's Concertino for Flute, featuring Luna Choe, Junior Wind Winner
- Alfred Reed's A Festival Prelude, featuring the Clear Lake Symphony
The Symphony will be led by Robert Wall in his 32nd year as Conductor of the Clear Lake Symphony.
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
www.clearlakesymphony.org
TICKET INFO
$20 Adult, $15 Senior (55+), $10 Student
