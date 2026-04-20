Clear Lake Symphony presents "Spring Classics”

The Clear Lake Symphony will present "Spring Classics," the final concert of their 50th season. Music will include Smetana's The Moldau, Wagner's Riente Overture (featuring guest conductor Dr. Milton Pullen), and Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor.
The Symphony will be led by Robert Wall in his 32nd year as Conductor of the Clear Lake Symphony.
The Clear Lake Symphony will present "Spring Classics," the final concert of their 50th season. Music will include Smetana's The Moldau, Wagner's Riente Overture (featuring guest conductor Dr. Milton Pullen), and Mozart's Symphony No. 40 in G minor.
The Symphony will be led by Robert Wall in his 32nd year as Conductor of the Clear Lake Symphony.
WHEN
WHERE
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
18220 Upper Bay Rd, Houston, TX 77058, USA
https://clearlakesymphony.org/
TICKET INFO
$10-$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.