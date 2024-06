The City of Bellaire presents its Celebration of Independence Parade and Festival. The parade begins at 9 am, starting at South Rice Ave. and Valerie St. There will also be a Children's Bike Parade start at South Rice Ave. and Evergreen St. Both parades will end at South Rice Ave. and Linden St.

The festival, taking place on the Great Lawn and in Loftin Park, will feature food, music from a live band, and more.