Citizens' Environmental Coalition presents Wild About Houston: A Green Film Festival

Houston’s vibrant environmental stories will be celebrated at the Wild About Houston Green Film Festival. Hosted by the Citizens’ Environmental Coalition, the festival features short films highlighting local conservation efforts, wildlife, climate, nature, resilience, and community-driven sustainability projects across the Greater Houston region.

