Citizens' Environmental Coalition presents Wild About Houston: A Green Film Festival
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jacob Ruiz
Houston’s vibrant environmental stories will be celebrated at the Wild About Houston Green Film Festival. Hosted by the Citizens’ Environmental Coalition, the festival features short films highlighting local conservation efforts, wildlife, climate, nature, resilience, and community-driven sustainability projects across the Greater Houston region.
Houston’s vibrant environmental stories will be celebrated at the Wild About Houston Green Film Festival. Hosted by the Citizens’ Environmental Coalition, the festival features short films highlighting local conservation efforts, wildlife, climate, nature, resilience, and community-driven sustainability projects across the Greater Houston region.
WHEN
WHERE
The DeLuxe Theater
3303 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020, USA
https://cechouston.org/greenfilms/
TICKET INFO
$5-$30
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.