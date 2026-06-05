Cirque-tacular: The Art of Circus

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Cirque-tacular

Step into a world where Van Gogh’s swirling skies, Da Vinci’s timeless genius, and Picasso’s bold visions leap off the canvas and into breathtaking motion. The Art of Circus reimagines history’s greatest masterpieces through gravity-defying acrobatics, mesmerizing dance, and jaw-dropping feats of strength and grace.

With costumes inspired by iconic works, a musical score that sweeps audiences through centuries of artistic brilliance, and a cast of world-class performers, the production transforms the stage into a living gallery. Brushstrokes become movement, sculptures dance to life, and the impossible becomes reality.

Step into a world where Van Gogh’s swirling skies, Da Vinci’s timeless genius, and Picasso’s bold visions leap off the canvas and into breathtaking motion. The Art of Circus reimagines history’s greatest masterpieces through gravity-defying acrobatics, mesmerizing dance, and jaw-dropping feats of strength and grace.

With costumes inspired by iconic works, a musical score that sweeps audiences through centuries of artistic brilliance, and a cast of world-class performers, the production transforms the stage into a living gallery. Brushstrokes become movement, sculptures dance to life, and the impossible becomes reality.

WHEN

WHERE

Miller Outdoor Theatre
6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston, TX 77030, USA
https://www.milleroutdoortheatre.com/performance/cirque-tacular-the-art-of-circus/?wcs_timestamp=1788033600

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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