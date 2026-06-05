Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique en Cirque is a jaw-dropping celebration of African culture, movement, and artistry. World-class acrobats launch into the air, bend the rules of gravity, and build breathtaking human pyramids, all while the stage pulses with the sounds of live Afro-Jazz, percussion, and the mesmerizing West African kora.

Inspired by the vibrant, everyday life of Guinea, West Africa, Afrique en Cirque bursts with color, energy, and pure joy. The costumes dazzle. The staging stuns. The athleticism is absolutely unreal. From daring solo acrobatic feats to full-company ensemble numbers that fill the entire stage with motion and music, every single moment is crafted to make your heart race.