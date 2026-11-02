Cirque du Soleil: Luzia

Cirque du Soleil will take audiences on a journey into the colorful and fantastical world of Luzia, set in a make-believe Mexico, featuring visual surprises and acrobatic performances. The performance guides the audience through the locations, people, and sounds of both classical and contemporary Mexico, taking them from urban locations like an old movie set and a smoke-filled dance hall to the beach and barren desert.

Poetically guided by light (‘luz’ in Spanish) and rain (‘lluvia’), Luzia chronicles the encounters of a parachuted traveler with the culture, nature, and mythology of a dreamlike land inhabited by a mystifying menagerie of characters. Luzia enchants by artistically incorporating water into the acrobatic presentation, a first for a Cirque du Soleil touring production.