CHRISTUS Foundation for HealthCare presents 22nd Annual Nun Run

The 22nd Annual CHRISTUS Foundation for HealthCare Nun Run, presented by Stellar Bank, is a Blue Knights police-escorted ride benefiting CHRISTUS School Clinics.The ride begins from Villa de Matel and concludes with a finish-line celebration at Topwater Grill. More than a motorcycle ride, the Nun Run brings together riders, families and supporters to invest in the health and well-being of children across some of Houston's most underserved communities.
One of the event’s most cherished traditions features members of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word - Houston, riding with volunteer drivers and celebrating their longstanding commitment to improving the health of children and families.
The 22nd Annual CHRISTUS Foundation for HealthCare Nun Run, presented by Stellar Bank, is a Blue Knights police-escorted ride benefiting CHRISTUS School Clinics.The ride begins from Villa de Matel and concludes with a finish-line celebration at Topwater Grill. More than a motorcycle ride, the Nun Run brings together riders, families and supporters to invest in the health and well-being of children across some of Houston's most underserved communities.
One of the event’s most cherished traditions features members of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word - Houston, riding with volunteer drivers and celebrating their longstanding commitment to improving the health of children and families.
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TICKET INFO
$40-$10,000