CHRISTUS Foundation for HealthCare presents 22nd Annual Nun Run

The 22nd Annual CHRISTUS Foundation for HealthCare Nun Run, presented by Stellar Bank, is a Blue Knights police-escorted ride benefiting CHRISTUS School Clinics.The ride begins from Villa de Matel and concludes with a finish-line celebration at Topwater Grill. More than a motorcycle ride, the Nun Run brings together riders, families and supporters to invest in the health and well-being of children across some of Houston's most underserved communities.

One of the event’s most cherished traditions features members of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word - Houston, riding with volunteer drivers and celebrating their longstanding commitment to improving the health of children and families.