Christ Church Cathedral presents 66th Annual Diocesan Choral Festival
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Photo courtesy of Episcopal Diocese of Texas
Christ Church Cathedral brings together choirs from across the Episcopal Diocese of Texas for the 66th Annual Diocesan Choral Festival. Conducted by Dr. Joseph Causby, the evening pairs choral music with readings in the Cathedral's historic Gothic Revival building. Founded in 1839, the congregation has deep roots in Houston's history.
Christ Church Cathedral brings together choirs from across the Episcopal Diocese of Texas for the 66th Annual Diocesan Choral Festival. Conducted by Dr. Joseph Causby, the evening pairs choral music with readings in the Cathedral's historic Gothic Revival building. Founded in 1839, the congregation has deep roots in Houston's history.