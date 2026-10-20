Christ Church Cathedral presents 66th Annual Diocesan Choral Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Episcopal Diocese of Texas

Christ Church Cathedral brings together choirs from across the Episcopal Diocese of Texas for the 66th Annual Diocesan Choral Festival. Conducted by Dr. Joseph Causby, the evening pairs choral music with readings in the Cathedral's historic Gothic Revival building. Founded in 1839, the congregation has deep roots in Houston's history.

Christ Church Cathedral brings together choirs from across the Episcopal Diocese of Texas for the 66th Annual Diocesan Choral Festival. Conducted by Dr. Joseph Causby, the evening pairs choral music with readings in the Cathedral's historic Gothic Revival building. Founded in 1839, the congregation has deep roots in Houston's history.

WHEN

WHERE

Christ Church Cathedral
1117 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://christchurchcathedral.org/event/66th-annual-diocesan-choral-festival/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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