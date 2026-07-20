Children At Risk presents Accolades Luncheon

Children at Risk will host its annual Accolades Luncheon, featuring a special one-on-one conversation with a special guest speaker, moderated by C@R President & CEO Dr. Bob Sanborn.

Attendees will gain insight into what today’s education data reveals about student achievement, school performance, and the critical supports children need from their earliest years through graduation and beyond. The event will joined by Honorary Chair Ric Campo, Chairman and CEO of Camden Property Trust and Chair of the Houston ISD Board of Managers.

The luncheon brings together the leaders shaping the future of Texas education and comes at a time ahead of the release of C@R’s 2025-2026 Texas School Rankings, marking 22 consecutive years of ranking Texas public schools.