Chateau Nouvelle presents Festival of Trees

The inaugural Festival of Trees at Chateau Nouvelle is designed to bring together the community in the spirit of holiday cheer, all while supporting a cause. From tree displays to live entertainment, festive activities, and opportunities to contribute to a cause, the celebration is for all ages.
WHEN
WHERE
Chateau Nouvelle
14525 Champions Dr, Houston, TX 77069, USA
https://www.chateaunouvelle.com/festivaloftrees
TICKET INFO
$6-$10; free for children 2 and under.
