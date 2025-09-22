Charles Bender Performing Arts Center presents The String Queens
Photo courtesy of The String Queens
The String Queens are a Washington, D.C.-based string trio - violin, viola, and cello - that fuse classical training with R&B, jazz, soul, pop, and more to create moving, boundary-pushing performances. In short, The String Queens are storytellers on strings, blending genres, platforms, and education in one trio.
