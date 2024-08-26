Chapman Dance presents Entanglements, a contemporary dance production choreographed by Teresa Chapman, the Artistic Director of Chapman Dance.

Entanglements marks Chapman’s latest evening-length work, exploring themes inspired by physics and driven by the profound human desire for connection. In a world often defined by divisions, the production draws inspiration from the words of Neil DeGrasse Tyson: "We are all connected; To each other, biologically. To the earth, chemically. To the rest of the universe atomically."

Through intricate choreography and emotive performances, Chapman Dance seeks to illuminate how our connections shape our existence, echoing the sentiment of Matthew Lieberman that "we are wired to connect."