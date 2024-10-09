Ceyise Studios presents "Modern Muse: Houston’s Women in Art"

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ceyise Studios

The exhibition "Modern Muse: Houston’s Women in Art" will unite two of Houston’s promising female artists, Dr. Stacey Denise Moore and Ashley Simmons, for a mélange of creativity, innovation and passion.

"Modern Muse" invites attendees into a world where traditional mediums blend with cutting-edge technology, offering fresh perspectives on contemporary art. From powerful paintings to mesmerizing digital creations, this event will present pieces that challenge, inspire, and provoke thought.

The exhibition "Modern Muse: Houston’s Women in Art" will unite two of Houston’s promising female artists, Dr. Stacey Denise Moore and Ashley Simmons, for a mélange of creativity, innovation and passion.

"Modern Muse" invites attendees into a world where traditional mediums blend with cutting-edge technology, offering fresh perspectives on contemporary art. From powerful paintings to mesmerizing digital creations, this event will present pieces that challenge, inspire, and provoke thought.

WHEN

WHERE

The Assembly HTX
2015 Berry St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/modern-muse-houstons-women-in-art-tickets-1007766515777?aff=ebdsshcopyurl&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=

TICKET INFO

$20-$30

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.