Ceyise Studios presents "Modern Muse: Houston’s Women in Art"

The exhibition "Modern Muse: Houston’s Women in Art" will unite two of Houston’s promising female artists, Dr. Stacey Denise Moore and Ashley Simmons, for a mélange of creativity, innovation and passion.



"Modern Muse" invites attendees into a world where traditional mediums blend with cutting-edge technology, offering fresh perspectives on contemporary art. From powerful paintings to mesmerizing digital creations, this event will present pieces that challenge, inspire, and provoke thought.