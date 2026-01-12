Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston presents Hearts of Hope: Mission of Love
Photo courtesy of Catholic Charities
Catholic Charities presents Hearts of Hope: Mission of Love, an event that aims to strengthen Catholic Charities’ comprehensive network of programs in Fort Bend County, offering food, housing, counseling, and vital assistance to thousands of low-income families.
Safari Texas Ranch
11627 FM 1464, Richmond, TX 77407, USA
https://catholiccharities.org/missionoflove/
$175
