Catherine Couturier Gallery presents Susan Burnstine: "Through the Mist" opening reception

Catherine Couturier Gallery presents "Through the Mist" with gallery artist Susan Burnstine. The exhibition features new works from Burnstine’s color series, "Where Shadows Cease," alongside images from Iar Connacht, shot in the tranquil Irish countryside.

Burnstine’s artistic practice has long been dedicated to exploring alternative processes within photography. Using 21 self-made film cameras, primarily constructed with plastic, vintage camera parts, random household objects, and with single-element lenses molded from plastic and rubber, she captures distorted yet vivid images while relying on instinct and intuition.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display until February 21.