Catherine Couturier Gallery presents Stanko Abadzic: "Portals" opening reception

Catherine Couturier Gallery will present the solo exhibition "Portals" by gallery artist Stanko Abadzic, which takes us on a journey of perception through the intimate motif of the female nude. Photographed at thresholds, windows, and in mirrors, the subject lingers in the in-between spaces of life, in transitory moments between realms of possibility.

Abadzic has photographed the same model for many years - the two share a partnership, working closely to create images born from emotional intimacy and trust. The effect is clear in the resulting images, taken not of a paid performer, but an earnest collaborator.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 29.