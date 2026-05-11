Catherine Couturier Gallery presents Sander Vos: "Interpolation" opening reception

Catherine Couturier Gallery will present "Interpolation" with gallery artist Sander Vos. This will mark the Dutch-born, London-based artist’s first solo exhibition in Houston.

Drawing inspiration from Cubism, Vos deconstructs portraits and everyday objects, reconfiguring them through layering and spatial manipulation. Shadows, fragments, and negative space guide the eye, showing that the photographic frame is shaped as much by perception as by the camera.

In these works, the ordinary becomes strange yet recognizable, evoking reflection on how perception shapes our experience of reality.Working across digital and analog processes, Vos creates compositions that resist immediate clarity.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through June 20.