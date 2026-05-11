Catherine Couturier Gallery presents Sander Vos: "Interpolation" opening reception

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of the artist and Catherine Couturier Gallery.

Catherine Couturier Gallery will present "Interpolation" with gallery artist Sander Vos. This will mark the Dutch-born, London-based artist’s first solo exhibition in Houston.

Drawing inspiration from Cubism, Vos deconstructs portraits and everyday objects, reconfiguring them through layering and spatial manipulation. Shadows, fragments, and negative space guide the eye, showing that the photographic frame is shaped as much by perception as by the camera.

In these works, the ordinary becomes strange yet recognizable, evoking reflection on how perception shapes our experience of reality.Working across digital and analog processes, Vos creates compositions that resist immediate clarity.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through June 20.

Catherine Couturier Gallery will present "Interpolation" with gallery artist Sander Vos. This will mark the Dutch-born, London-based artist’s first solo exhibition in Houston.

Drawing inspiration from Cubism, Vos deconstructs portraits and everyday objects, reconfiguring them through layering and spatial manipulation. Shadows, fragments, and negative space guide the eye, showing that the photographic frame is shaped as much by perception as by the camera.

In these works, the ordinary becomes strange yet recognizable, evoking reflection on how perception shapes our experience of reality.Working across digital and analog processes, Vos creates compositions that resist immediate clarity.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through June 20.

WHEN

WHERE

Catherine Couturier Gallery
2635 Colquitt St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://www.catherinecouturier.com/exhibitions/sander-vos-interpolation/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.