Catherine Couturier Gallery presents Rachel Phillips: "Not a Cloud in the Sky" opening reception

Image courtesy of Rachel Phillips

Catherine Couturier Gallery will present the new exhibition, "Not a Cloud in the Sky," with gallery artist Rachel Phillips.

"Not a Cloud in the Sky" interrogates the relationship between nature and technology, symbolically intertwined yet physically distinct. Phillips captures photographs of the clouds in the skies above well-hidden, windowless data centers powering cloud computing and AI applications; she applies pearlescent paint, and carefully creates a monoprint from ink sprayed directly onto delicate, discarded spider webs.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 4.

WHEN

WHERE

Catherine Couturier Gallery
2635 Colquitt St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://www.catherinecouturier.com/exhibitions/rachel-phillips-not-a-cloud-in-the-sky/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
