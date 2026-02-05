Catherine Couturier Gallery presents Rachel Phillips: "Not a Cloud in the Sky" opening reception

Catherine Couturier Gallery will present the new exhibition, "Not a Cloud in the Sky," with gallery artist Rachel Phillips.

"Not a Cloud in the Sky" interrogates the relationship between nature and technology, symbolically intertwined yet physically distinct. Phillips captures photographs of the clouds in the skies above well-hidden, windowless data centers powering cloud computing and AI applications; she applies pearlescent paint, and carefully creates a monoprint from ink sprayed directly onto delicate, discarded spider webs.

The exhibition will remain on display through April 4.