Catherine Couturier Gallery presents Henry Horenstein: "Miles and Miles of Texas" opening reception

Henry Horenstein's "Miles and Miles of Texas" is a series, published in an eponymous book in 2025 by Honky Tonk Editions, thtat explores the people and culture of Texas through the eyes of Horenstein, a Bostonian fascinated with the Lone Star State from a young age.

From the TV series Davy Crockett to balladeers like Marty Robbins, Texan culture has left an indelible mark, shining brightly in the imaginations of folks the world over.

The exhibition will be accompanied by screenings of Horenstein's short film Spoke, an homage to the rich culture of Texas dance halls.

Horenstein studied history at the University of Chicago and earned his BFA and MFA at Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), where he studied with legends Harry Callahan and Aaron Siskind. His work is collected and exhibited internationally and he has published over 40 books, including several monographs of his own work such as Miles and Miles of Texas, Honky Tonk, Histories, Show, Animalia, Humans, Racing Days, Close Relations, and many others.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 3.