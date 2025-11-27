Catherine Couturier Gallery presents "Deck the Walls" opening reception

Catherine Couturier Gallery will present the 28th annual iteration of their group show, "Deck the Walls." Established in 1996, the exhibition of vintage and contemporary pieces allows the gallery to showcase a variety of artists, prices, styles, and photographic mediums.

The exhibition will feature prints ranging from vintage black and white 20th-century works to contemporary color photography. Highlights of the show will include selections from the series Please Come In by Diana Cheren Nygren, who crafts shadowboxes with acrylic collectibles of charming and humorous Korean business mascots.

Also new to the gallery is work by Sander Vos, a Dutch artist based in the UK who crafts surreal, dreamlike images through analog collage. Local Houston-based artist Charles Ford will exhibit with the gallery for the first time, with revisited works from the '80s and '90s. Contemporary gelatin silver prints by local photographer Gary Watson and new work by Emily Neville Fisher also join the selections.

In addition to the exhibition, the gallery will be hosting a Three Penny Pictures pop-up event with renowned artist Charlotte “Stinkerbell” Couturier, who will be in the gallery from 4 - 7 pm.