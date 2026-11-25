Catherine Couturier Gallery will present the 29th annual iteration of their group show, "Deck the Walls." Established in 1996, the exhibition of vintage and contemporary pieces allows the gallery to showcase a variety of artists, prices, styles, and photographic mediums.

"Deck the Walls will feature prints ranging from vintage black and white 20th-century works to contemporary color photography. Some highlights of this year’s show include prints new to the gallery by Henri Cartier-Bresson, contemporary selections by Kate Breakey and Patty Carroll, and game boards created by Wheaton Mahoney in her first showing at the gallery.

The exhibition will also feature work by local Houston-based photographers, including still life images by Mark S. Kimbrough and Houston street scenes in gelatin silver by Gary Watson.