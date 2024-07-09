Carry The Load Patriot Day

Carry The Load will present a National Day of Service and Remembrance as they host volunteer opportunities to beautify sacred grounds at national cemeteries across the United States. This is a great service opportunity for employee engagement, youth groups, individuals, and more.
Carry The Load will present a National Day of Service and Remembrance as they host volunteer opportunities to beautify sacred grounds at national cemeteries across the United States. This is a great service opportunity for employee engagement, youth groups, individuals, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Houston National Cemetery
10410 Veterans Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77038, USA