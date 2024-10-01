Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents KBR Kids Day & Tony Marron Park Send-Off

Photo courtesy of Anthony Rathbun

KBR Kids Day is an annual event that features hands-on nature activities, a birds of prey show, music, performances, face painting, and more. This event will also be a temporary farewell to Tony Marron Park before construction begins later in the year.

Antonio Marron Park
808 N York St, Houston, TX 77003, USA
https://buffalobayou.org/event/kbr-kids-day-on-buffalo-bayou-2024/

Admission is free.

