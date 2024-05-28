Quantcast

Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents Flutter Fling

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Bayou Partnership

Buffalo Bayou Partnership will present Flutter Fling, a summer butterfly extravaganza. Guests can participate in butterfly crafts, and then join the Pollinator Parade from Lost Lake to the Jackson Hill Bridge, where they can spot butterflies at The Houston Monarch Story by Michelle Matthews, a living art piece that uses larger-than-life butterfly sculptures and a growing pollinator prairie to educate the community about the importance of native plants to butterflies.

Families can also enjoy a 90-minute Butterfly Walk (approximately three miles) led by Nancy Grieg, former director of the Cockrell Butterfly Center, beginning at 9 am.

WHEN

WHERE

Buffalo Bayou Park
Shepherd Drive to Sabine Street between Allen Parkway and, Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77019, USA
https://buffalobayou.org/event/summer-species-flutter-fling/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free; reservations recommended.

