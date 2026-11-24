Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents Choral Performances in the Cistern
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G. Lyon Photography
Audiences can witness the Cistern’s incredible reverberation with special performances by the Schola Cantorum of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. The seasonal events feature ethereal songs from the seventh century to the present day.
Performances are 25 minutes long and begin on the hour at 6, 7, and 8 pm.
Audiences can witness the Cistern’s incredible reverberation with special performances by the Schola Cantorum of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. The seasonal events feature ethereal songs from the seventh century to the present day.
Performances are 25 minutes long and begin on the hour at 6, 7, and 8 pm.