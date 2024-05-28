Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents Butterfly Walks

Buffalo Bayou Partnership will present a series of nature walks exploring this year’s Summer Species, butterflies. Visitors can learn about local butterfly species, life cycle, and habitat on this discovery tour of Buffalo Bayou with Nancy Greig, former director of the Cockrell Butterfly Center. An avid natural historian “jack of all trades,” she has a particular interest in native plants and insects.

Guests can meet at Jackson Hill Bridge (on the Allen Parkway side), just east of Flora Restaurant. Walking tours are 90 minutes and cover approximately three miles. Comfortable clothing and good walking shoes are recommended.