Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala presents Milestones in Motion

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Buffalo Bayou Partnership

The Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala will celebrate the organization’s Milestones in Motion. Guests will enjoy cocktails and a seated dinner underneath a tent on the lawn with views of downtown Houston, all in support of BBP’s forward motion towards a more connected and welcoming waterfront.

This year, BBP is marking many important milestones - from the 10th anniversary of the transformation of Buffalo Bayou Park to significant progress creating parks and trails along the waterway east of downtown.

WHEN

WHERE

The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park
105-B Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://buffalobayou.org/event/2025-buffalo-bayou-partnership-gala/

TICKET INFO

$650-$1,500

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
