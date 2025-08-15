Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala presents Milestones in Motion

The Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala will celebrate the organization’s Milestones in Motion. Guests will enjoy cocktails and a seated dinner underneath a tent on the lawn with views of downtown Houston, all in support of BBP’s forward motion towards a more connected and welcoming waterfront.

This year, BBP is marking many important milestones - from the 10th anniversary of the transformation of Buffalo Bayou Park to significant progress creating parks and trails along the waterway east of downtown.