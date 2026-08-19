Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala: Making Waves

eventdetail
Photos by Daniel Ortiz Photography. Courtesy Buffalo Bayou Partnership.

Buffalo Bayou Partnership will present its annual gala, Making Waves, at which guests can enjoy cocktails and a seated dinner while supporting the organization's work to transform Buffalo Bayou into a dynamic destination that connects communities, inspires stewardship, and enriches lives.

Buffalo Bayou Partnership will present its annual gala, Making Waves, at which guests can enjoy cocktails and a seated dinner while supporting the organization's work to transform Buffalo Bayou into a dynamic destination that connects communities, inspires stewardship, and enriches lives.

WHEN

WHERE

The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park
105-B Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://buffalobayou.org/event/2026-buffalo-bayou-partnership-gala/

TICKET INFO

$650 and up.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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