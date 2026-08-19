Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala: Making Waves

Photos by Daniel Ortiz Photography. Courtesy Buffalo Bayou Partnership.
Buffalo Bayou Partnership will present its annual gala, Making Waves, at which guests can enjoy cocktails and a seated dinner while supporting the organization's work to transform Buffalo Bayou into a dynamic destination that connects communities, inspires stewardship, and enriches lives.
Buffalo Bayou Partnership will present its annual gala, Making Waves, at which guests can enjoy cocktails and a seated dinner while supporting the organization's work to transform Buffalo Bayou into a dynamic destination that connects communities, inspires stewardship, and enriches lives.