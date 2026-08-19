Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala: Making Waves

Buffalo Bayou Partnership will present its annual gala, Making Waves, at which guests can enjoy cocktails and a seated dinner while supporting the organization's work to transform Buffalo Bayou into a dynamic destination that connects communities, inspires stewardship, and enriches lives.

Buffalo Bayou Partnership will present its annual gala, Making Waves, at which guests can enjoy cocktails and a seated dinner while supporting the organization's work to transform Buffalo Bayou into a dynamic destination that connects communities, inspires stewardship, and enriches lives.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.