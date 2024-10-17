Buffalo Bayou Partnership Gala: Belonging on the Bayou
Photo courtesy of Lawrence Elizabeth Knox
Buffalo Bayou Partnership will present their 2024 Gala, Belonging on the Bayou. Guests will enjoy cocktails and a seated dinner overlooking downtown Houston. Participation will allow the non-profit organization to ensure that the bayou remains a place where all living things - people, wildlife, plants, and trees - feel a sense of belonging.
