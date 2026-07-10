Buffalo Bayou Partnership and Arthouse Houston present Batman on the Bayou

eventdetail
Photo courtesy Buffalo Bayou Partnership

Buffalo Bayou Partnership and Arthouse Houston present Batman on the Bayou, an evening celebrating one of Houston’s most unique nighttime species. Presented as part of BBP’s Summer Species series exploring all things bats, the event will feature family-friendly activities, nature education, and opportunities to learn more about the important role these night flyers play in the urban ecosystem. Guests can enjoy a screening of Batman Returns where costumes encouraged, educational experiences and bat-themed activities hosted by the Houston Area Bat Team, food trucks, music, and frozen margaritas, bat trivia, and more.

Buffalo Bayou Partnership and Arthouse Houston present Batman on the Bayou, an evening celebrating one of Houston’s most unique nighttime species. Presented as part of BBP’s Summer Species series exploring all things bats, the event will feature family-friendly activities, nature education, and opportunities to learn more about the important role these night flyers play in the urban ecosystem. Guests can enjoy a screening of Batman Returns where costumes encouraged, educational experiences and bat-themed activities hosted by the Houston Area Bat Team, food trucks, music, and frozen margaritas, bat trivia, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

The Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park
105-B Sabine St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
https://buffalobayou.org/event/2026-batman-on-the-bayou/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.