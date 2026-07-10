Buffalo Bayou Partnership and Arthouse Houston present Batman on the Bayou, an evening celebrating one of Houston’s most unique nighttime species. Presented as part of BBP’s Summer Species series exploring all things bats, the event will feature family-friendly activities, nature education, and opportunities to learn more about the important role these night flyers play in the urban ecosystem. Guests can enjoy a screening of Batman Returns where costumes encouraged, educational experiences and bat-themed activities hosted by the Houston Area Bat Team, food trucks, music, and frozen margaritas, bat trivia, and more.