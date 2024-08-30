Buffalo Bayou Mural Festival

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Buffalo Bayou Mural Festival

Buffalo Bayou Mural Festival brings together over 20 local and international muralists together to celebrate community and creativity. The festival’s overall goal is to foster community and birth new opportunities through art for the current and the next generation of artists in Houston.

WHEN

WHERE

Headquarters Houston
3302 Canal St, Houston, TX 77003, USA
https://www.instagram.com/buffalobayoumuralfestival

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

