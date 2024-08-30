Buffalo Bayou Mural Festival brings together over 20 local and international muralists together to celebrate community and creativity. The festival’s overall goal is to foster community and birth new opportunities through art for the current and the next generation of artists in Houston.
Buffalo Bayou Mural Festival brings together over 20 local and international muralists together to celebrate community and creativity. The festival’s overall goal is to foster community and birth new opportunities through art for the current and the next generation of artists in Houston.