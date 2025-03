At Bridal Extravaganza, visitors can see bridal fashion shows, bride squad competitions, venue matching, and meet the area’s most trusted wedding vendors.

At Bridal Extravaganza, visitors can see bridal fashion shows, bride squad competitions, venue matching, and meet the area’s most trusted wedding vendors.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.