Breakthrough T1D Walk

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Breakthrough T1D

Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, will welcome thousands of supporters and volunteers at the annual Breakthrough T1D Walk.The Breakthrough T1D Walk is a nationwide movement where hundreds of thousands rally in more than 130 events nationwide to transform the future for those with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

As participating walkers make their way throughout the park, Breakthrough T1D will honor members of the T1D community with the Breakthrough Mile of Hope. This will feature a mile-long path adorned with signs honoring those living with Type 1 Diabetes.

Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, will welcome thousands of supporters and volunteers at the annual Breakthrough T1D Walk.The Breakthrough T1D Walk is a nationwide movement where hundreds of thousands rally in more than 130 events nationwide to transform the future for those with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

As participating walkers make their way throughout the park, Breakthrough T1D will honor members of the T1D community with the Breakthrough Mile of Hope. This will feature a mile-long path adorned with signs honoring those living with Type 1 Diabetes.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Sports Park
12131 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77045, USA
https://www2.breakthrought1d.org/site/TR?fr_id=10732&pg=informational&type=fr_informational&sid=2452

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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