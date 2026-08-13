Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, will welcome thousands of supporters and volunteers at the annual Breakthrough T1D Walk.The Breakthrough T1D Walk is a nationwide movement where hundreds of thousands rally in more than 130 events nationwide to transform the future for those with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

As participating walkers make their way throughout the park, Breakthrough T1D will honor members of the T1D community with the Breakthrough Mile of Hope. This will feature a mile-long path adorned with signs honoring those living with Type 1 Diabetes.