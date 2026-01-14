Breakthrough T1D Style for a Cure at River Oaks District

Breakthrough T1D, formerly JDRF, invites fashion lovers and philanthropic shoppers to turn style into impact at Style for a Cure, a chic, day-long shopping celebration at River Oaks District. The fashionable affair will raise critical funds for Breakthrough T1D while setting the tone for the “Night in Black & White” 2026 Promise Ball.

Hosted by acclaimed personal stylist Styled by Dale (Dale Volpe) alongside 2026 Promise Ball Chairs Alexandra and Richard Bruskoff, the event transforms River Oaks District into a runway of retail indulgence. Guests will enjoy a full day of exclusive in-store activations, light bites, bubbly sips, giveaways, raffles, and endless style inspiration - all while shopping for a cause.

Twenty percent of all purchases throughout the day will benefit Greater Houston Breakthrough T1D.

Guests are encouraged to begin their shopping spree by checking in at the event’s Haute Headquarters, located between Veronica Beard and Jenni Kayne. There, attendees can register to win prizes, enjoy complimentary B12 shots from Clinic Concierge from 12-3 pm, complimentary iced lattes, iced matcha lattes, and almond croissants and Conchas from Ojo de Agua, complimentary specialty cocktails and mocktails from Loewe, and more.

The event will be open from 11 am to 7 pm.