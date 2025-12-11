Breakthrough T1D presents Promise Ball

Breakthrough T1D will present their annual fundraiser, the Promise Ball. This year’s “A Night in Black & White” themed event will honor The Judy & Bob Morgan Family and The Amy & Tim Haskell Family. The evening will also celebrate Linda Brown with the Meredith and Fielding Cocke Visionary Award and will highlight Elizabeth & James Elder as The Fund A Cure Family.

Guests will enjoy dinner, a silent and live auction, and additional fundraising activities such as a wine pull, sweepstakes, and an opportunity to support T1D research during the Fund A Cure portion.