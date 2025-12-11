Breakthrough T1D presents Promise Ball

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Breakthrough T1D

Breakthrough T1D will present their annual fundraiser, the Promise Ball. This year’s “A Night in Black & White” themed event will honor The Judy & Bob Morgan Family and The Amy & Tim Haskell Family. The evening will also celebrate Linda Brown with the Meredith and Fielding Cocke Visionary Award and will highlight Elizabeth & James Elder as The Fund A Cure Family.

Guests will enjoy dinner, a silent and live auction, and additional fundraising activities such as a wine pull, sweepstakes, and an opportunity to support T1D research during the Fund A Cure portion.

Breakthrough T1D will present their annual fundraiser, the Promise Ball. This year’s “A Night in Black & White” themed event will honor The Judy & Bob Morgan Family and The Amy & Tim Haskell Family. The evening will also celebrate Linda Brown with the Meredith and Fielding Cocke Visionary Award and will highlight Elizabeth & James Elder as The Fund A Cure Family.

Guests will enjoy dinner, a silent and live auction, and additional fundraising activities such as a wine pull, sweepstakes, and an opportunity to support T1D research during the Fund A Cure portion.

WHEN

WHERE

Hilton Americas-Houston
1600 Lamar St, Houston, TX 77010, USA
https://www.breakthrought1d.org/greaterhoustontx/events/breakthrough-t1d-houston-promise-ball-2026/

TICKET INFO

$300-$750

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Houston intel delivered daily.