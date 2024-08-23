Live at the Founders Club: Brazil Samba Jazz - Raquel Cepeda and Marvio Ciribelli in concert
Photo by Diana Simonetta
Jazz singer Raquel Cepeda and pianist Marvio Ciribelli bring Brazil to Houston with “Brazil Samba Jazz.” The concert will feature the rhythms of Brazil and will include classic tunes by Antonio Carlos Jobim, Roberto Menescal and Carlos Valle, as well as original music by Cepeda and Ciribelli.
