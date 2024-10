Meet Bebe and her Grandpa, who’s a world champion gardener. If you’re ready to learn something new, he’ll teach you how to plant your own fruits and vegetables. But curious Bebe can’t stop wondering what’s in Grandpa’s mysterious shed - and she needs your help to find the key. Bebe and her Grandpa will explore the garden - and their own roots and legacy as African Americans - through song, senses, and stories.