Brad Paisley in concert

Country singer Brad Paisley has released 11 studio albums in his career, most recently Love and War in 2017. He is also releasing new music as part of an ongoing project titled Tacklebox, including the new song “Fallin’.”
Country singer Brad Paisley has released 11 studio albums in his career, most recently Love and War in 2017. He is also releasing new music as part of an ongoing project titled Tacklebox, including the new song “Fallin’.”
WHEN
WHERE
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA