Brad Paisley in concert

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Brad Paisley

Country singer Brad Paisley has released 11 studio albums in his career, most recently Love and War in 2017. He is also releasing new music as part of an ongoing project titled Tacklebox, including the new song “Fallin’.”

Country singer Brad Paisley has released 11 studio albums in his career, most recently Love and War in 2017. He is also releasing new music as part of an ongoing project titled Tacklebox, including the new song “Fallin’.”

WHEN

WHERE

The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, TX 77380, USA
https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/3A0064A8BA2218A2

TICKET INFO

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