Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston present Tootsies Holiday Celebration

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston will kick off the holiday season in style at the Tootsies Holiday Celebration, a festive evening of fashion, philanthropy, and giving back. The event brings together the city’s most stylish supporters for private shopping, seasonal sips and bites, and meaningful impact. Guests will enjoy curated holiday looks, in-store experiences, a raffle and the opportunity to give the gift of a great future to youth who need it most. Exclusive early shopping with VIP access includes meet-and-greet with featured designers, craft cocktails, bites, and a raffle.

All proceeds support academic success, mentorship, and workforce readiness for local youth.