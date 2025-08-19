Bodies Race Company presents Turkey Trails - Houston
eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Bodies Race Company
Bodies Race Company presents the annual Turkey Trails 5k/10k, a Thanksgiving-themed event. Participants will be able to get designer shirts and custom medals, chip timing with live results and awards, free photos, and treats. There will also be a virtual race option where participants can run anywhere, at any time.
WHEN
WHERE
Oyster Creek Park
4033 Hwy 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478, USA
https://eventvesta.com/events/112933/t/tickets
TICKET INFO
$25.98
