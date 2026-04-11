Bodies Race Company presents Treat Trot Houston

At Treat Trot Houston, participants will get swag like a designer shirt, custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards. There will also be free photos and snacks at the finish line.

The family-friendly event welcomes every pace and fitness level. The 1 Mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal. The kid's dash is a fun, untimed dash for kiddos ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for the kids' dash event.