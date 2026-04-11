Bodies Race Company presents Treat Trot Houston

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Bodies Race Company

At Treat Trot Houston, participants will get swag like a designer shirt, custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards. There will also be free photos and snacks at the finish line.

The family-friendly event welcomes every pace and fitness level. The 1 Mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal. The kid's dash is a fun, untimed dash for kiddos ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for the kids' dash event.

At Treat Trot Houston, participants will get swag like a designer shirt, custom medal, chip-timing with live results and awards. There will also be free photos and snacks at the finish line.

The family-friendly event welcomes every pace and fitness level. The 1 Mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal. The kid's dash is a fun, untimed dash for kiddos ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for the kids' dash event.

WHEN

WHERE

https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Houston/TreatTrotHouston

TICKET INFO

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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