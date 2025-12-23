Bodies Race Company presents Time Travel 5K, 10K, and Half-Marathon

The Time Travel Half-Marathon spring race is the chance for participants to challenge themselves, get creative swag, and be part of an inclusive community. The 5k/10k/Half Marathon registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal. 1 Mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal. The kid's dash is an untimed dash for kids ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for the kids' dash event.