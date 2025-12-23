Bodies Race Company presents Time Travel 5K, 10K, and Half-Marathon

WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
The Time Travel Half-Marathon spring race is the chance for participants to challenge themselves, get creative swag, and be part of an inclusive community. The 5k/10k/Half Marathon registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal. 1 Mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal. The kid's dash is an untimed dash for kids ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for the kids' dash event.
The Time Travel Half-Marathon spring race is the chance for participants to challenge themselves, get creative swag, and be part of an inclusive community. The 5k/10k/Half Marathon registration includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal. 1 Mile registration is untimed and includes a custom bib, designer shirt, and a custom finisher medal. The kid's dash is an untimed dash for kids ages 10 and under. Registration includes a mini bib, youth-sized shirt, and a specifically crafted medal for the kids' dash event.