Blue Bird Circle presents Couture Boutique

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of The Blue Bird Circle

Luxury fashion meets philanthropy at The Blue Bird Circle’s Couture Boutique. There will be a curated selection of authentic designer apparel, handbags, shoes, jewelry, and accessories from coveted fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior, Gucci and St. John.

Every purchase supports The Blue Bird Circle Clinic for Pediatric Neurology at Texas Children’s Hospital and groundbreaking neurological research at Baylor College of Medicine. The annual shopping event offers fashion lovers the opportunity to find designer treasures while supporting vital pediatric neurological care and research.

Luxury fashion meets philanthropy at The Blue Bird Circle’s Couture Boutique. There will be a curated selection of authentic designer apparel, handbags, shoes, jewelry, and accessories from coveted fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior, Gucci and St. John.

Every purchase supports The Blue Bird Circle Clinic for Pediatric Neurology at Texas Children’s Hospital and groundbreaking neurological research at Baylor College of Medicine. The annual shopping event offers fashion lovers the opportunity to find designer treasures while supporting vital pediatric neurological care and research.

WHEN

WHERE

The Blue Bird Circle
615 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
https://thebluebirdcircle.com/events/couture-boutique/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
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