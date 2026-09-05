Blue Bird Circle presents Couture Boutique

Luxury fashion meets philanthropy at The Blue Bird Circle’s Couture Boutique. There will be a curated selection of authentic designer apparel, handbags, shoes, jewelry, and accessories from coveted fashion houses, including Chanel, Dior, Gucci and St. John.

Every purchase supports The Blue Bird Circle Clinic for Pediatric Neurology at Texas Children’s Hospital and groundbreaking neurological research at Baylor College of Medicine. The annual shopping event offers fashion lovers the opportunity to find designer treasures while supporting vital pediatric neurological care and research.