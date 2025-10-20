Blue Bird Circle presents Christmas Market

From 200 Nutcrackers to several decorated Christmas trees, Blue Bird Circle's annual Christmas Market aims to support The Blue Bird Circle’s mission. Carefully priced treasures were donated or consigned by loyal supporters who answered the call to contribute their most festive holiday pieces.

