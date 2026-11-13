Blaffer Art Museum presents Susan Silton: "Diving into the Wreck" opening reception

Surveying photographic, video, and audio works, participatory and multi-media installations, early graphic pieces, and textual interventions, Susan Silton: "Diving into the Wreck" is a major career retrospective exhibition, making visible a vital figure in West Coast genealogies of art and design.

Taking its title from Adrienne Rich’s 1973 poem "Diving into the Wreck," the exhibition reveals Silton’s layered practice, testing the possibilities and limits of text, vision, perception, and participation in social and political becoming. Accompanied by a catalogue with newly commissioned art historical essays alongside new and reprinted literary texts, the exhibition offers a new vision of Silton’s practice and asks visitors to imagine alternative collective futures, from the wreckages of the past, both personal and communal.

Following the opening reception, the exhibit will be on display through March 20.