Blaffer Art Museum presents Soledad Salamé: "Camouflage" opening reception

The University of Houston’s Blaffer Art Museum will present "Camouflage," featuring new work by Chilean-American artist Soledad Salamé in her first solo museum exhibition.

For "Camouflage," Salamé locates moments in which nature’s resilience meets human resourcefulness. In a newly commissioned body of work, Salamé centers the environmental impact of discarded clothing, sent from the U.S. to be discarded in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile. There, millions of pounds of disposable textiles, often called “fast fashion,” are dumped and piled - creating uncanny mountainous topographies.

In video, mixed media work and prints, Salamé translates aerial photos of the Atacama into dizzying camouflage fields where she elaborates weighty details with needle and thread.

In the exhibition, Salamé’s newest body of work is contextualized by previous bodies of work that similarly explore topographies reshaped by acts of humanity.

The exhibition will be on view through March 7.