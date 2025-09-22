Blackwood Educational Land Institute presents Gathered Table

Gathered Table is a seasonal series of communal meals hosted by Blackwood Educational Land Institute, designed to bring people together around food that reflects the rhythms of the land, the wisdom of regenerative agriculture, and the power of shared experience.

Each event features a thoughtfully prepared, farm-forward menu sourced directly from Blackwood’s Hempstead farm and our growing network of local producers. The meal is served family-style, inviting guests to slow down, share stories, and explore the deeper connection between nourishment, place, and community.